PD: Motorcyclist dead after colliding with SUV in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an SUV Wednesday evening, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just before 4:30 p.m. they responded to the area of Ben Maddox Way and Noble Avenue for a traffic collision involving a motorcycle.

Investigators determined a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Ben Maddox Way when they collided with an SUV.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to authorities.

Police say they do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision and anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at (559) 713-4237.