Mother, baby shot at while driving in Huron, PD says

HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mother and her baby were shot at in Huron on Thursday, according to the Huron Police Department.

Police say around 10:00 p.m. a mother and her one-year-old baby were in a car at the intersection of M and 9th streets when unknown suspects opened fire at their car.

Officials state the car was hit multiple times, and at least one of them struck the headrest of the driver seat. Authorities say neither the mother nor the baby was hurt.

Investigators with the Huron Police Department say they determined the two victims were not the intended target, but believe the incident was gang-related.