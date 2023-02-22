VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an at-risk missing adult.

Police say on Wednesday 68-year-old Arturo Ponce left his home in the 1500 block of South Linwood Street on foot and has not been seen since 2:30 p.m.

Officers say Ponce was last seen wearing white shoes and a black and gray Raiders beanie that is tied in the back.

Authorities describe him as 5’06” tall, 148 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Ponce has been diagnosed with early on set dementia.

Anyone who knows of Ponce’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.