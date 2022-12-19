HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with a handgun at around 1:25 a.m. Officers had received information that a man was threatening people in the street with a handgun.

Upon arrival, police say they encountered Lira inside his vehicle. He was ordered out of the vehicle by officers and was detained without incident. During a search of his vehicle, police found a 9mm unserialized “ghost gun”, with a loaded magazine.

After an investigation, officers learned that there were alleged multiple victims of criminal threats and of the brandishing of the firearm. Lira was booked into the Kings County Jail for alleged multiple charges to include domestic violence, criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, possession of an unserialized firearm, and an outstanding warrant. His bail was set at $160,000.