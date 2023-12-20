FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man is on the run after going into a fast food restaurant armed with a rifle demanding money, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Dec. 3 just before 9:00 p.m., police say a suspect entered the Taco Bell at 4071 East Ventura Avenue armed with a black rifle. He approached the cashier and told him to open the cash register.

Officers say the suspect walked around the counter and took the cash before exiting the store.

The suspect is described by investigators as a Hispanic male adult, 6’3, last seen wearing a white and grey hooded sweatshirt, black medical mask with a demon printed on it, white shoes, and covered in a multicolored blanket.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these suspects and/or their whereabouts, please contact Detective Albert Avelar, Southeast Robbery Investigations at (559) 621-6328.