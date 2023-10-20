SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting, the Sanger Police Department said on Friday.

The Sanger Police Department says they responded to a shooting call on the intersection between I Street and Almond Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. The victim said the suspect shot from a vehicle that was driving in the area.

As of now, there is no information regarding the suspect’s identity.

This is an ongoing investigation.