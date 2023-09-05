PD Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist has been hospitalized after getting hit by a train in Fresno while trying to cross the railroad on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Before 6 p.m. the Fresno Police Department says they got a call regarding a pedestrian who was hit by a train around the area of Olive and Blackstone Avenues.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned the subject had been driving his bicycle eastbound on the westbound lane of Olive Avenue and tried to cross the train but was not able to make it. The train was going around 35 mph.

Police say the conductor saw the pedestrian trying to cross but was not able to stop on time and ended up hitting the man.

Officials say they transferred the man in critical condition.

The Fresno Police Department reminds the public to respect the train and don’t cross when the train is coming.