MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found deceased after being struck while crossing the street on Monday night, the Madera Police Department says.

Officers say they responded to a crash around 8:10 p.m. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around the area of Madera Avenue and Maple Street. Upon arrival, they located an adult male in his 70s deceased.

According to police, the pedestrian walked across the street into oncoming traffic south of Madera Avenue just North of Maple Street when the driver of a small pickup struck the pedestrian.

Investigators say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

There is no DUI suspected. This is an ongoing investigation.