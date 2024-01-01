CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A juvenile was hit by a vehicle on New Year’s Eve, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say several 911 calls started coming in Sunday evening for an injury collision at Fowler and Shaw avenues.

Police say a male juvenile was crossing the street when he was hit by a car causing the entire intersection to be shut down temporarily.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital on Sunday and police confirmed on Monday that he is in stable condition. The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating, according to officers.

Drugs/alcohol were not suspected to be a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.