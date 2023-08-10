HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford police department is now investigating after racist flyers from a white supremacist group ended up in a city neighborhood late Wednesday night.

“When I was coming back from work, I saw that over there on the other gate, and right off the bat when I saw the logo I kind of imagined what it was,” one neighbor who was one of the dozens who had the letters on his lawn, Jose said.

The fliers were mainly found near 10th Avenue and Leland Way in the northern part of the city, near downtown.

By Thursday evening many of the fliers were still littered across lawns and driveways. People like Jose who had picked up the flyer and saw what it said, were upset and outraged.

“Just anger and sadness and disappointment that this is still going on in this day and age,” he said.

Hanford Police Chef Parker Sever said they started the investigation Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when someone called to complain.

“Under the cover of darkness, because they know their behavior is not acceptable to most people, they throw these hate-filled fliers out,” the Chief said.

He said the fliers were thrown from a car around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening and that the notes were placed inside a zip-lock bag with rocks inside. He said it’s likely the rocks were used to weigh the flyer down.

The letter contains a racist call to action, but not a specific threat to violence. Still, the chief said they’re very concerned.

“They skirt that line of lawful and not lawful, and just because something is lawful, does not mean it’s right. And what they’re doing is definitely wrong,” Sever said.

Sever said a similar incident happened from the same white supremacy group in July in Visalia. Now, they’re trying to figure out who it was, even if they can’t be charged with a hate crime.

“We’re somewhat limited on what we can do, but we would still like to identify these people because in case something does happen in our community, we’d like the intelligence to know where to look,” he said.

He also said at this point they haven’t been able to release a detailed description of a suspect vehicle, but some neighbors reported to officers they saw a slow-moving dark-colored sedan on a doorbell camera, around the same time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.