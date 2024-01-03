FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The possible suspect or suspects in the Fresno woman homicide case on Christmas Eve are still wanted and police are asking the community for help in this case, the Fresno Police Department said on Wednesday.

According to officers, at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, deputies responded to a report of an injured person in the roadway, near E. Adams and S. Highland Avenues, east of the city of Fowler. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Cassandra Munoz of Fresno, was deceased and suffered injuries consistent with a homicide.

Detectives say they have been working on this case, but remain unable to identify the suspect of possible suspects in the case. In an effort to get justice for Cassandra and her family, detectives need to speak with people who knew her and also possibly determine the last time they had seen or spoken with her.

They encourage anyone with information to help with the investigation to contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.