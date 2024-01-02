FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 73-year-old woman is missing and the Fresno Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding her.

Olga Penunuri was last seen on Jan. 2, 2024, near the intersection of Shaw Ave. and Van Ness Ave. Olga’s primary language is Spanish, but she can communicate in English, according to Fresno Police Department.

Police describe Olga as 5’4 and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans, and black shoes.

If seen please call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000, or Det. David Passmore at (559) 621-2111 or Det. Ky White (559) 621-2457.