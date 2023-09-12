HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A beloved police K-9 is heading into retirement, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officials say K-9 Nico sustained injuries while assisting officers in a pursuit in the city of Hanford back on August 30, 2023.

As the pursuit came to an end and the suspect’s vehicle yielded, officers say the driver became combative, posing a serious threat to law enforcement officers. K-9 Officer Nico was deployed to apprehend the suspect and ensure the safety of all involved.

During the apprehension, K-9 Officer Nico was subjected to multiple punches by the combative suspect.

Officers say K-9 Nico courageously faced adversity to protect his fellow officers until the suspect was taken into custody.

Following this incident, K-9 Officer Nico was taken by his handler to Hanford Veterinary Hospital to receive the necessary medical attention.

The injuries sustained during the assault led to an evaluation that determined his medical retirement.

Officials say this decision was made with the utmost consideration for Nico’s health and well-being.

The Hanford Police Department thanks K-9 Officer Nico for his unwavering service and sacrifices adding Nico has been an invaluable asset to their law enforcement team for the past five years, and his dedication to duty has not gone unnoticed.

While K-9 Officer Nico’s active duty has come to an end, officers say his legacy of bravery and service will live on in the hearts of those he protected.

Officers say they wish Nico a peaceful and comfortable retirement, surrounded by the love, and care he deserves.