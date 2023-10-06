AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found after a fire, the Avenal Police Department said on Friday.

Officers say on Friday, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the Kings County Fire Department and Avenal Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East San Joaquin.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but police say a deceased person was discovered inside of the residence. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

As of now, there is no information regarding the identity of the body discovered.

This is an ongoing investigation.