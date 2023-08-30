CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a sedan in Clovis on Wednesday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say around 12 noon, they received a call about a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at Sylmar Avenue and Nees Avenue.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was eastbound on Nees and the sedan involved in the collision was going westbound on Nees Avenue. The sedan was turning southbound on Sylmar Avenue when the collision took place.

Officers say the female motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.