PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A male cyclist is hospitalized following a crash against a vehicle after driving in an unsafe manner during the weekend, the Porterville Police Department said on Monday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street regarding an injury traffic collision on Saturday around 3:10 p.m.

During the investigation, police determined that a 21-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of travel, within the 700 block of South Main Street. During this time, the bicyclist was operating the bicycle in an unsafe manner and collided with a vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Main Street in the appropriate lane of travel.

As a result of the collision, officers say the bicyclist was ejected from his bicycle and sustained significant injuries. The cyclist was transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment. No other injuries were reported by other involved parties.

The Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was summoned to the scene and assumed this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Starling at (559) 782-7400.