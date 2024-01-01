CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man from Chowchilla was arrested on suspicion of possession of multiple illegal drugs for sale, according to the Chowchilla Police Department.

On Dec. 31, 2023, around 9:22 p.m., officers say they were patrolling around N. 15th Street near Edward Ray Park when they conducted a vehicle stop for a vehicle code violation.

Police say during the stop, the driver, Joseph Simpson of Chowchilla, was found to be in possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, packaging material, a digital scale and several hundred dollars in various small denominations consistent with drug sales.

Courtesy of Chowchilla Police Department

Chowchilla police say Simpson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and was booked into the Madera County Jail.