LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was allegedly waving a gun is dead after he was shot by officers Saturday morning, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Police say around 9 a.m. they responded to a home in the 100 block of H Street to investigate a report of a man who trespassed in the backyard.

Upon arrival, the responding officer reported a man in the backyard waving a handgun around. After the second officer arrived, during the course of the contact officers shot the suspect at least once.

Authorities say they attempted to provide medical aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived. The man was later pronounced dead by medics; no officers were injured.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident and more information will be released as it becomes available.