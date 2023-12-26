FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple drivers were cited or arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fresno on Friday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The DUI checkpoint was held at Clovis Ave and Lamona Ave from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on December 22.

According to officials, a total of nine drivers were arrested for DUI and 21 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

A total of 289 vehicles were contacted.

DUI checkpoint locations are based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Officers say the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.