MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A series of prank calls were made to Madera South High School suggesting a possible threat on Thursday, according to Madera Police.

Officers say they are working with Madera Unified School District following three prank phone calls to Madera South High School regarding a possible threat to the school.

Several officers were on the scene to ensure there was no immediate or actual danger to students or staff. Detectives are working on identifying those responsible for the false reports.

Madera Police added that detectives take all threats seriously until they are deemed otherwise – and that these threats have serious consequences and will not be tolerated.