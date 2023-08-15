DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Dinuba Police Department announced they are actively investigating two shootings believed to be related in the same area of Dinuba.

Police say on Sunday they responded to a shots-fired call in the area of “M” and Ventura Streets where they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was then transferred to a local hospital.

Officers say a day later, on Monday, they responded to another shots-fired call in the same area. When they arrived they contacted people who claimed they were shot at but did not report any injuries.

Upon further investigation, authorities say two shooters were involved who fled on foot. Detectives are treating both incidents as related at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding either of these shootings is asked to contact Detective Gabriel Loredo at (559) 591-5914 ext. 211 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (559) 591-8471.