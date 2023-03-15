VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. they responded to the intersection of Demaree Street south of West La Vida Avenue for a traffic collision.

Upon investigation, officers determined a black GMC truck was traveling northbound on Demaree and veered into the southbound lanes, colliding with a black Cadillac sedan.

Courtesy of Visalia Watchdog

Officials say the driver and passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene while the man driving the truck was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending confirmation and notification of the family, according to police.

The Visalia Police Department is still investigating the cause of the collision and is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 713-4237.