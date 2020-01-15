Pawn Stars’ Joel Magee buys vintage toys from Fresno collectors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Toy Scout Joel Magee was in Fresno Tuesday, scoping out the market to buy vintage toys from local collectors.

Magee, who is also known for his appearances in Pawn Stars, was based inside the Hampton Inn & Suites.

“The weather, a lot of places over on the east coast, salty air, it kills everything, here we find much better quality toys,” Magee said.

People came in with their bags full of toys hoping to get offers from Magee.

“What we’re looking for is basically toys from the 1980’s and older and it can be everything, it can be Star Wars, it can be Hot Wheels, it can be Barbie dolls, it can be trains, the list is endless,” Magee said.

He said one of the best parts of it all is opening up the bags people bring in and waiting to see what’s inside.

“It’s kind of like a treasure hunt because you never know. I mean, there’s been times I see the bag come up and I open it up and am like ‘oh, it was just something bland,’ but then like today, I open up the bag and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, this is my childhood, Hot Wheels cars,” Magee said.

He said he bought a Hot Wheels cars kit Tuesday for $1,000.

“These cars right here, there’s probably 20 colors of each one, and by the time you take each one of those cars, you can literally collect hundreds of variations of this case,” he said.

Magee said after buying toys from people, he sells them to other collectors who need help completing their collections.

“It’s funny, you just never know what’s going to show up,” he said.

And something he says makes collecting so appealing is the nostalgia that comes with it.

“When I see my childhood come up, it’s like memories of my time, so that’s what we grow on, nostalgia,” he said. “It’s all about those memories when we were kids and we get to show those with other people.”

Magee will be at the Hampton Inn & Suites on Fir Avenue until Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

