Patients at Valley Children’s will have new pair of pajamas to go home with

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — Patients at Valley children’s hospital will now have a brand new pair of pajamas to go home with.

The hospital in Madera held a donation drive as part of the “George’s Jammies” program.

Hospital officials say every day between 45 to 70 patients undergo surgery at Valley Children’s and some don’t have a clean pair of pajamas to go home in.

With the help of the donations, patients will have something special to go home in, instead of a regular hospital gown.

“In day surgery it is super important for our patients to come in with clean pajamas, clean clothes to decrease the risk of infection. Some families come in and don’t have the means to bring in clean clothes. Or to have clean clothes afterward due to a surgery or injury,” Charge Nurse, Shelly Reyes said.

A total of 1,000 pajamas were donated.