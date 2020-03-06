Passing of Fresno County school bonds look grim but school districts are not giving up hope

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Many school districts say they are still uncertain whether or not their school bonds have passed.

Some Fresno County School District’s believe with statewide school bond Prop 13 not passing, voters this year didn’t want to increase their property tax to fund school bonds.

It’s still not clear if Fresno County bonds have passed.

But Clovis Unified is not giving up hope.

Denver Stairs is the Assistant Superintendent of Facilities for Clovis Unified. He believes it’s too soon to call it quits.

“We are still cautiously optimistic,” said Stairs. “We know there are tens of thousands of votes still left to be counted.”

Currently Clovis Unified has 48% of voters voting yes and 52% voting no.

“In the past when the district was in the situation where a bond measure didn’t pass we had to go to year-round schools that look like boundary changes,” said Stairs.”

Fresno Unified held a press conference on Wednesday saying they won’t claim victory just yet. But, believe they will keep their current lead with 58% of voters voting yes and 42% voting no.

Bob Nelson the Fresno Unified Superintendent said he hopes for the best.

“We recognize it’s too early to declare that this is in the books,” said Nelson. “We are eagerly waiting for and anticipating the election results.”

However other Fresno County School districts currently do not have the 55% they need to pass their school bond.

Washington Unified School District released a statement saying,

“With several thousand votes remaining to be counted the District remains optimistic regarding the results of measure H. Should measure H fall short of the required 55% voter approval the board of trustees will evaluate its options regarding next steps.” Washington Unified School District

Central Unified’s Measure C also falling short. 53% voting yes and 47% voting no.

The district saying in part,

“We believe the margin in the number of votes needed to pass Measure C is too close to call. Although the final results may not be available for a few days, based on yesterday’s upward trend in favor of the bond, we remain hopeful about the outcome after the remaining ballots are counted.” Central Unified School District

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said there will be a definite answer soon as thousands of votes are being counted every day.

“We received over 80,000 votes by mail,” said Orth. “A few conditional voter registration that has yet to be processed.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.