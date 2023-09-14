FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An apartment fire was reported to the Fresno Fire Department after a passerby, who was driving in the area, saw flames coming out of an apartment complex in Central Fresno on Thursday, Fresno firefighters say.

Firefighters say they received a call for an apartment fire just before 5 p.m. in the area of Wishon and Terrace Avenues in Central Fresno.

Upon arrival, fire officials said the flames were visible from the outside of the building. Due to the construction of the unit on fire, it did not spread to other apartments but to the A/C unit on the roof.

Fire officials say they had to cut utilities for all the apartments from the complex at first, but they were able to restore power on every unit but the one affected. The affected unit was on the second floor, at the back of the complex.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, only two occupants were living in the unit but were in the process of moving out, so most of their items were not in the unit at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.