FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family has been displaced following a house fire on Wednesday night.

Around 10:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a home near Arthur and Weber avenues after someone called 911 to report a fire.

Officials say someone was passing by the home when they noticed the fire and knocked on the door to tell the residents they needed to evacuate. The passerby helped make sure everyone got out of the home and to safety.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread into the attic and was threatening a neighboring home.

A total of 24 firefighters worked to contain the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to the nearby houses.

Firefighters say Red Cross is working with the five people who were displaced by the fire to find them somewhere to stay for the night.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which officials say was in part thanks to the person who told the residents about the fire because there were no working smoke detectors inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters believe it began somewhere on the first floor of the home.