Passenger on the deadly Greyhound bus shooting describes the moment she took cover

LEBEC, California (KSEE) – One of the passengers on the Greyhound bus that was the center of a fatal shooting early Monday says she’s grateful to still be alive.

Yashirah Foy said at first the gunman stood up, started yelling, and then opened fire. One of the bullets hit the passenger sitting right new to her.

According to the CHP, six people were shot at around 1:20 a.m. Monday as the bus traveled from Los Angeles to San Francisco. A 51-year-old woman from Colombia died; the six others involved were injured and taken to the hospital.

“I took cover immediately,” said Foy. “I crouched down in my seat and I hugged the woman next to me and we kinda huddled.”

CHP Sgt Brian Pennings said the bus driver pulled off to the side of the highway and the shooter got off.

“The suspect left the bus and left the handgun behind,” said Pennings. “The driver of the bus then left the suspect on the should and continued to the next exit, which is here at the Grapevine.”

The suspect was arrested. Investigators say they are yet to establish a motive.

“Life is short and in moments like this, you realize that it is not about you and you just have to be outside yourself and help others around you,” said Foy.

In a statement, Greyhound did not comment on the company’s security procedures but did say they their thoughts and prayers go out to those involved.

“We are thankful for the heroic actions of our driver and passengers as they worked together to bring the bus to safety. We will continue to assist Kern County police in every way possible during their investigation.”

