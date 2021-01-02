Passenger killed, driver injured in suspected DUI-related crash on Hwy 168 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A passenger was killed while the driver suspected of driving under the influence was injured in a solo vehicle crash that occurred just after midnight Saturday along Highway 168 in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers around 12:30 a.m. received a report of a solo vehicle injury crash westbound on the 168 Freeway near Shields Avenue, said spokesman Mike Salas. Emergency crews found an overturned 1997 Volvo occupied by two people on the right shoulder of the freeway.

A preliminary investigation found that a 31-year-old Fresno man was driving the Volvo west of the freeway toward Shields Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, allowing it to collide into the dirt embankment along the right shoulder and causing it to overturn.

The driver suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Salas said. The passenger, identified as Andres Romero, 30, of Fresno, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck.

The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and is in custody, Salas said. The investigation is ongoing.