“Poised for greatness,” this is how mayor Jerry Dyer describes the path Fresno is on as we enter the post-pandemic era. Following the state of the city address on Friday, the Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno city council members Garry Bredefeld and Miguel Arias hand out their report cards for the mayor and if ending homelessness in Fresno can be a reality.
Pass or Fail, how would you grade mayor Dyer’s performance? Panel hands out their report card following state of the city address
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: