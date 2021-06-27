Pass or Fail, how would you grade mayor Dyer’s performance? Panel hands out their report card following state of the city address

Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer taking the field on Friday at Chukchansi Park delivering his best pitch for his "One Fresno" vision. The mayor delivering his first state of the city speech in front of roughly 1,500 people. The mayor sat down exclusively with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about a wide range of topics, including the historic $1.4 billion budget, hiring more police officers, ending homelessness and needing police protection following his decision to fly the Pride flag at City Hall. It all comes amidst an investigation by the Fresno County district attorney's office into allegations some city council members may have violated the Brown Act over a new amended proposal for Granite Park and its developer Terence Frazier.