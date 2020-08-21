Parts of Merced County under evacuation warning due to SCU Lightning Complex Fire

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — Parts under Merced County are under an evacuation warning due to the SCU lightning complex Fire on Friday afternoon.

CalFire says the evacuation warning is “effective immediately” in the area just north of Highway 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County line west of I-5 excluding the community of Santa Nella.

East of Santa Clara County line and Stanislaus county line to the Delta-Mendota south of the Stanislaus County Line is also under an evacuation warning.

“So what does that mean? What does that warning mean? That means be ready, be ready in case it does go to a mandatory evacuation, you’re not scrambling at the last minute to get your loved ones and your goods are taken care of, so just be ready,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Nailon.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it is possible the fire may not make it to Merced County but say they want to keep residents informed of potential fire danger in the area.

In the event of an evacuation, the temporary evacuation point will be the Los Banos Fairgrounds located at 403 F Street in Los Banos.

Nailon said the low humidity and dry conditions are posing a challenge for firefighters.

“The terrain, the topography that they’re having to deal with is really critical, rates of spread with the fuel, everything’s dry. We’re dealing with places that haven’t burned in over a hundred years,” Nailon said.

He said the weather conditions are also making the fire more unpredictable.

“We don’t know what this fire’s going to do, so that is why we are taking extra precautions, getting these warnings out early to let them know that mandatory evacuations are probably coming,” Nailon said.

274,968 acres have burned and 10% of the fire has been contained as of 7 p.m. Friday, according to CAL FIRE.

The SCU Lightning Complex fire started on Sunday at around 4 a.m. in multiple locations of Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County.

For more details visit for an online evacuation map.

Authorities advise that anyone in need of temporary shelter due to evacuation can contact 209-385-3000 ext. 5455.

This story will be updated.

