Parts of Merced County under evacuation warning due to SCU Lightning Complex Fire

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — Parts under Merced County are under an evacuation warning due to the SCU lightning complex Fire on Friday afternoon.

CalFire says the evacuation warning is “effective immediately” in the area just north of Highway 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County line west of I-5 excluding the community of Santa Nella.

East of Santa Clara County line and Stanislaus county line to the Delta-Mendota south of the Stanislaus County Line is also under an evacuation warning.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it is possible the fire may not make it to Merced County but say they want to keep residents informed of potential fire danger in the area.

In the event of an evacuation, the temporary evacuation point will be the Los Banos Fairgrounds located at 403 F Street in Los Banos.

229,968 acres have burned and 10% of the fire has been contained, according to CAL FIRE.

The SCU lightening fire started on Sunday at around 4 p.m. in multiple locations of Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County.





Authorities advise that anyone in need of temporary shelter due to evacuation can contact 209-385-3000 ext. 5455.

