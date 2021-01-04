Parolee leads Porterville police on chase before being arrested, officers say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A parolee who police say was driving recklessly led police on a chase Sunday before eventually being apprehended near his Porterville home, police say.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle near Tomah avenue and Dameron street in Porterville at approximately 8:12 P.M. Sunday night. Officers say the vehicle was driving without headlights. The driver, who police identified as Sergio Nunez, 34 of Porterville, refused to stop and led officers on a chase through fields, orchards, and eventually out of town, according to officers.

Hours later police say the found Nunez in his front yard. Officers say Nunez attempted to run, but eventually surrendered. Investigators say Nunez, who was out on parole, displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nunez was taken to the Tulare County Sheriff Office, South County Detention Facility, and is being held without bail.