PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old Isaiah Miranda of Porterville, who is on active CDCR Parole.

During a search of Miranda’s residence, police say Detectives located a 9-millimeter handgun. Miranda is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was also determined to be in violation of the terms and conditions of his parole.

According to Porterville PD, Miranda was arrested without incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit.