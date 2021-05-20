Parolee arrested after crashing into Selma police car during pursuit, police say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 35-year-old shooting suspect was arrested after crashing into a Selma police car during a pursuit Thursday morning, according to Selma Police.

Selma Police said they were in the 1300 block of Rose Avenue after recent calls regarding “shots fired” had been reported in the area. Officers say they spotted a Honda stopping suddenly in front of a home where a previous shooting had occurred.

Officers said they tried to stop the Honda, driven by Jose Miguel Rios, 35 of Dinuba, who they say was on parole. When the vehicle took off officers say they pursued Rios for approximately 10 minutes. The vehicle then came to a complete stop after rear-ending a Selma Police car with an officer inside, according to investigators.

Police say Rios jumped out of the moving Honda and ran when Selma officers chased him and captured him in a backyard of a house.

When officers searched Rios’s car they said they found a rifle case and a gasoline can in the front passenger seat.

Police say Rios may have been involved in an early morning disorderly conduct case where he allegedly was captured on video at a home holding a rifle by his side, before leaving the area.

No injuries were reported and Rios was transported to Fresno County jail on multiple charges.