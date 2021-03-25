Parole granted for man convicted of 1994 Visalia bar murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A California parole board has granted parole for Jon Gregorich, 46, who was convicted of murdering a young man outside of a Visalia bar in 1994, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

In the early hours of May 5, 1994, outside of the former Shagnasty’s bar in Visalia, Gregorich and two other men, Leo Sisco and Rocky Rodrigues, beat an 18-year-old man to death after a brief scuffle. A friend of the victim said he was unrecognizable after the beating.

Gregorich was convicted of second-degree murder in 1995 and sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison, the DA’s Office said. Sisco was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years-to-life. He was given parole in 2015. Rodrigues was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison.

It was Gregorich’s fifth parole hearing.

The DA’s Office said a supervising deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release.