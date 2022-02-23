PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Downtown Parlier hasn’t changed much in decades, but that’s changing soon. On Thursday, the city council approved a 2-million-dollar resolution to revitalize the area and attract more customers.

“I’m really excited about this, I really think it’s gonna help Parlier,” said Louie Cerriblanco, who owns a store on Fresno Street. “We’ve been here for 20 years and actually there hasn’t been any remodeling done to any of the downtown.”

The two-phase program will remodel the facade for several businesses along Fresno Street. The money comes from federal covid relief funds.

“We chose to do the facade because this is gonna help them long term to bring business for years,” said Mayor Alma Beltran. “At the end of the day, it helps Parlier because that brings the tax revenue for us as well.”

Mayor Beltran added she’s also hoping the new look will attract tourists and businesses from other cities.

“Sometimes when people come to the downtown, they kinda get pushed away by how it looks sometimes,” said Cerriblanco. “But I think after this fresh look, I really think that it’s gonna change their minds.”

Phase 1 is now in the works, but there are some supply and demand challenges.

“We’re trying to purchase most of our stuff locally so we don’t have to worry about transportation,” said Beltran.

Phase 2 is rolling out next year.