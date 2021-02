FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- The north Fresno Kohl's department store near the River Park Shopping Center will be among the first locations in the country to get a Sephora mini store inside, the company announced Thursday.

Slated to open this fall, the store is among the first 200 locations to debut the mini-store, called Sephora at Kohl's. The premium beauty retailer will take up 2,500 square feet of space within Kohl's and house more than 100 beauty brands.