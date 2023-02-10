PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parlier Unified School District announced Friday that a seventh-grade student from a local school was hit by a car on her way home from school and passed away from her injuries.

School district officials expressed their deepest condolences and are offering emotional counseling and support to all students and staff upon arrival to school the following week.

According to the Parlier Police Department, they responded to Madsen and Amigo avenues just before 6:30 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say Cal-Fire and Sequoia Safety Council performed lifesaving efforts but the 13-year-old succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver immediately called 911 and remained cooperative at the scene. They do not believe they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Parlier Police department is asking anyone who was a witness that was not contacted by police to contact them at (559) 935-1525.