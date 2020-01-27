Parlier Police Department seeks community’s help to bring back K-9 program

PARLIER, California (KSEE) – It’s been two years since a tragic car accident claimed the life of Parlier Police Department’s K-9 officer.

Now, the department is bringing the program back with the addition of a 1-year-old Belgiun Malinois Koba. Koba started training with his handler a week ago and should be released on the street in mid-April.

Courtesy: Parlier Police Department

The police department says Koba will be used as a dual-purpose dog. Half the time he will be used to apprehend suspects, and the other half used during narcotics searches. He will also be utilized in searching for missing persons.

Parlier police Sgt. Dan Barcellos leads the program and says Koba will be ready to assist in neighboring agencies that are without a K-9.

“We’ve been wanting to start our K-9 unit up again and we now just got to where we could and everyone is wanting to help so it’s great for us and great for the community,” said Sgt. Barcellos.

The Police Department is looking to the community for help to purchase a new K-9 vehicle.

Local businesses Maxco and SunWest donated a collective $15,000.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the expenses.