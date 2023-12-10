PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking to give back this season but do not have the financial means to do so? The Parlier Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating someone in need.

In an effort to help the unhoused community amid a freeze warning, officers headed out Saturday afternoon.

Police say they visited various unhoused people within the community of Parlier and the surrounding area to provide them with sleeping bags.

The sleeping bags were provided by Mayor Alma Beltran and the Parlier City Council.

Police are asking the community if they know of anyone in need to contact them at (559) 646-6600.