FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An officer rescued a dog that was stuck beneath a home, according to the Parlier Police Department.

Community Service Officer Cuevas went above and beyond the call of duty, the department says.

Cuevas assisted in getting “Fluffy” back after it got stuck under the family’s home.

