PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Instead of receiving cards and candy from her friends this Valentine’s Day, 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Aldama’s life was instead honored with a vigil. Her junior high school classmates spent the evening lighting candles and listening to prayers outside their school.

Fernanda was killed while walking home from school on Friday. Parlier police officers said she was in the crosswalk at Madsen and Amigo avenues by Parlier Jr High School when a car hit her. The driver stopped and called 911, but she still didn’t make it.

Police said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash, and that Fernanda was in a marked crosswalk with warning lights when she was hit.

Parlier Unified Superintendent Rafael Iniguez said other children were walking with her, but no one else was hit. He said those students are back at school and getting help from counselors.

“I myself spent part of the day drawing with them, I know that Fernanda loved to draw,” he said.

Tuesday night at the vigil, her family remembers her life with pictures, music, teddy bears, flowers, and candles. They even released a balloon in the shape of a rosary in her memory.

Andrea Jiminez and Glenda Moreno said the family wants to bring her body back to Mexico where they are from. They said all of Parlier is grieving.

“It seems like everyone came together, the school has been talking to the kids about precautions so that’s something really good,” Moreno said.

“It’s not just one person who’s been helping them, a lot of people have gathered, and as you can see here at the vigil, a lot of people showed up,” Jiminez said.

If you’d like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe to help with the unexpected funeral costs, click here.