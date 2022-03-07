PARLIER, California (KGPE) – Parlier High School continues mourning the loss of one of its students.

Ricardo Chavana was shot and killed at his own home last month. On Monday afternoon, the school hosted a celebration of life for the late 16-year-old.

“Today’s event was actually put on by all his fellow classmates,” said varsity baseball coach Diego Garza. “Ricardo always lit up the place wherever he went with a smile.”

The tribute was held at the high school’s baseball field, where Chavana spent a lot of time. Garza said he was a promising baseball player.

“He’s been playing since he was a kid, it’s the only sport he really played,” Garza said.

Chavana was murdered on February 20th. Police say someone went into his backyard and fired nine shots through a window. Police say they don’t believe Chavana was the intended target.

“Devastating, very sad,” said Garza.

“We saw kids just walking out of class and crying,” said principal Dr. Sara Soria.

The family continues struggling to cope, too.

“They’re destroyed right now but I wanted them to understand that this community here at Parlier High School is here for them,” said Soria. ‘

The Parlier Police Department is offering a $9,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest in the case.