Parlier finding a way to celebrate class of 2020 through pandemic

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE) — Community of Parlier is finding a way to celebrate the class of 2020 through COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduates like Parlier High School senior Julianna Morales will likely be missing out on the ceremony they’ve waited years for.

“To have our special day and for all of us to get announced and be cherished by our family, and our loved ones, and the staff and faculty and everyone we’ve been around for the past four years,” she said.

It may not be a traditional graduation but students in Parlier’s class of 2020 still sported their caps and gowns Thursday.

Mayor Alma Beltran said the chance of a regular ceremony is slim, so the community is coming together to make sure the class of 2020 still feels special.

“We wanted to honor them. We wanted to do something special for them to show them they are essential and we appreciate all their hard work,” Beltran said.

She and others have organized events to take the senior’s pictures, and put them up on banners throughout the city.

“I’m happy to see our community come together to honor us because we weren’t able to finish our senior year the way we should have,” senior Nayeli Pascacio said.

“The point of graduation is for that memory, you get to walk down, it’s that memory and this, this brings a memory for us,” Morales said.

The pictures are free for graduates and funded by community donations. Morales said she looked forward to walking across the stage, but this also makes her feel special

“We get to be across town. That’s going to be huge to be able to see yourself on a poster across town, across your streets that you’ve been on for every single day of your life,” she said.

Many seniors picked up their caps and gowns last week, but for those who didn’t there are ones available to borrow. Pictures will be taken again at the community center next Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

