PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With just a week left before the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a local band director from a Parlier high school has been selected to participate in the New York-based event.

Following its appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade, the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is bringing together band directors from across the nation to New York City under the theme, “America’s Band Directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

Parlier High School Band Director Theodore Tanaleon Jr. has been selected to join the marching band of 400 band directors in the parade.

The project’s theme is set to recognize the dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere. Throughout their careers, music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students— not just teaching music, but teaching about life.

“Music is more than just playing the correct notes. It’s about the discipline to make mistakes, correct them, and grow from them so that they may be avoided in the future,” Tanaleon expressed.

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and band director Jon Waters.