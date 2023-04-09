FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The smell of barbeque and the sounds of laughter filled the air with cars lining the streets of Fresno as families and friends flocked to local parks to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Thousands of people from Woodward to Roeding Park could be seen having easter egg hunts, barbeques, and more.

Kimberly Alvarado says she and her family celebrate easter at Woodward Park every year.

“Every year we come here to Woodward Park to celebrate easter it’s our tradition it’s been our tradition since I was about three years old… We come to this exact same spot we start the day off since eight in the morning we get here we have breakfast we have lunch and dinner here… we play volleyball all the time,” said Alvarado.

While Alvarado and others may wake up early, others take securing their favorite spot to a new level.

“I woke up today at 5 made sure I was here at 5:30 made sure we got our great spot we got all the kids we enjoy it,” said park-goer Frank Abril.

Woodward and Roeding parks have been known to reach capacity on Easter Sunday as families gather and Aaron Aguirre with the City of Fresno says he’s not surprised by how fast the parks fill up.

“We have reservations as early part of March part of February a lot of folks do plan early,” Aguirre explained.

The city is looking to benefit from this busy weekend.

Parking is five dollars per car in city parks if you could find one. The city says you can reserve certain spots with the parks recreation weeks if not months in advance to help better plan your holiday hangouts.