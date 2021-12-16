Parking lot shooting in Fresno puts man in the hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – One man is in the hospital following a shooting in a Fresno parking lot on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they were first alerted around 7:30 p.m. to the incident in the area of Marks and Ashlan avenues. They arrived to find a Hispanic man with a single gunshot wound to his right leg. He was transported to the hospital.

Detectives are working to find security footage of the incident to be able to identify any suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.