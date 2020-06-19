Parking at Fresno city parks to reopen June 22

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Parking at Fresno parks will be allowed starting June 22, according to an announcement by the city.

The move includes PARCS (Parks, After School, Recreation, and Community Services) facilities.

SP+ entry gates at Woodward and Roeding Parks will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and parking at other city parks will close at 7 p.m. daily.

PARCS amenities that are open include dog parks, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the restrooms, tennis courts, disc golf (at Woodward Park), and trails.

PARCS amenities that remain closed include the basketball courts, BMX tracks, community centers, picnic shelters, play structures, pools, splash pads, Storyland and Playland, and the Shinzen Garden.

Additionally, staffed payment booths in Downtown Fresno will resume operation. That includes the Congo Alley Garage, Convention Center Garage, Spiral Garage, and Underground Garage.

