MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Young patients battling cancer at Valley Children’s Hospital received a visit from a larger-than-life character on Monday.

Parker T. Bear’s visits to Valley Children’s Hospital first started three years ago when former Miss Fresno Andrea Andrade wanted to share gifts with kids battling cancer.

Since then, the Fresno Grizzlies have stepped in as partners to provide Grizzlies hats and jerseys for the kids – along with a special visit from the big yellow bear.

Many of the children who took part in Monday’s event will be invited to onto the field at Chukchansi Park during a Fresno Grizzlies game sometime this season.